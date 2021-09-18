Sat, Sep 18, 2021

Over 78 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Govt

Published: Sep 18,202103:34 PM by PTI

Mail

More than 78 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. Further, over 33 lakh doses are in the pipeline.

Representative Image
New Delhi:
More than 6.02 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said. 

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost, it said. 
