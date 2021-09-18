Centre’s data show only 2.4 lakh vaccinated in Tamil Nadu out of 2.5 crore record doses on PM Modi's birthday

Chennai :

As many as 2,613 sites conducted the drive across the State on Monday took the total number of vaccinations to 4,12,04,450. Chennai inoculated 23,574 and Ariyalur 1,323 people, being the highest and lowest numbers in the State.

It may be noted that the state in its first mega camp on September 12 inoculated 28.91 lakh beneficiaries, which was much above the target of 20 lakh people. The second mega camp is all set to happen on September 19 (Sunday).

Being one of the states which has been intensively guarding up against the pandemic, Tamil Nadu stood at 9th place in inoculating the maximum number of people as part of the mega vaccine drive.

Which all states did better?

Karnataka administered the highest number of over 26.9 lakh doses, followed by Bihar with more than 26.6 lakh doses, Uttar Pradesh with over 24.8 lakh doses, Madhya Pradesh with over 23.7 lakh doses and Gujarat with over 20.4 lakh doses.

In a positive note, all these 5 states vaccinated more than 55% than their last 7-day averages on Friday.





How is India’s rollout going?

According to Union Health Ministry, India is administering 6.82 million Covid-19 vaccine doses on average in a single day as opposed to ASEAN’s 3.23 million, G7 nations’ 2.92 million, NATO countries’ 2.89 million, Arab League’s 1.27 million and EU countries’ 1.13 million average daily jabs.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the ministry.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore on September 7, the ministry said. The total number of doses administered crossed the 75-crore mark on September 13.





At this rate, the country is expected to achieve the 100-crore vaccination mark by the first week of October