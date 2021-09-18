UGC asks universities to recognise CBSE’s applied mathematics course

Chennai :

The course, applied mathematics, that the board introduced for classes 11 and 12 involves 80 per cent marks for theory and remaining 20 per cent marks for practical work in the board examination. This subject is offered under the academic stream and has curriculum specifications that are compatible with the other major subjects.





As this is a regular academic subject, the marks that the candidates obtain in it may be included for calculating the aggregate marks for deciding the eligibility for admission, the council said. Hence, applied mathematics should be considered on a par with mathematics while calculating aggregate marks for admission in humanities and commerce, other than pure sciences, it added.





In its letter to UGC, the CBSE had complained that it was observed that some universities had made it mandatory for the students to offer mathematics at the senior secondary level to obtain admission to undergraduate courses in economics, commerce, and social sciences.





The board also requested UGC to instruct universities to consider the new course on a par with the existing mathematics course of CBSE for admission to higher studies in courses other than engineering, mathematics, and physical sciences.





It also pointed out that the new course was introduced primarily to enhance the mathematical skills and knowledge required even in social science, humanities, commerce, accountancy and other aligned fields.





Following this request from the CBSE, the council has asked vice-chancellors of all universities to take appropriate action to recognise applied mathematics for the purpose of admission of students in degree programs this academic year.