Change in Afghanistan was not inclusive, sans negotiation: Modi

New Delhi :

Virtually addressing the joint meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to discuss the Afghan situation, Modi said the international community must ensure that the Afghan soil is not used to spread terrorism.





"This also raises questions over acceptance of the new system as the representatives of women, minorities and other sections of the Afghan society did not get representation in the government," he said.





Raising doubts about the new government system in the war-torn country, the Prime Minister said, "Neighbouring nations like us have been mostly affected by the chain of events that are taking place in Afghanistan. So, regional focus and regional cooperation are very important in this context."





He also said that the recent developments in Afghanistan can lead to an increase in the trafficking of illegal arms, drugs and humans.





Modi also urged the global community to take a decision collectively and with proper deliberation on recognition of the new system in Afghanistan.





"India supports the central role of the United Nations. If instability and fundamentalism continue in Afghanistan, terrorist and extremist ideologies will be encouraged across the world. Other extremist organisations might get the encouragement to grab power through violence," he added.





Noting that most of the nations have been victims of terrorism, the Prime Minister said, "We need to ensure that Afghanistan's soil is not used to spread terrorism in any country. SCO member nations should develop strict norms over this issue."