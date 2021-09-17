ADGP seeks VRS to take up teaching job

Bangalore :

Rao, a former police commissioner of Bangaluru, met Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and Director General of Police Praveen Sood on Wednesday and told them that he was seeking the VRS.





Rumours were rife that he would join politics, but that was not the aim, Rao said. He said he has seen all the political parties from close quarters and realised that it was not an area he aspires for.





“The world is big and is full of avenues. I want to take up the teaching profession because I am a very good teacher. I also want to work for skill development and lake conservation,” Rao told PTI.





The IPS officer said he still has three years to serve in the police department but he chose VRS because he added that he did not wish to leave the organisation on superannuation.