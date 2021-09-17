Centre taking steps to achieve nutritional security: Agri Min Tomar

New Delhi :

Inaugurating a two-day conference at Hyderabad, the minister said it was upon India's initiative that the United Nations declared year 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Tomar urged the present generation to understand the importance of nutritious foodgrains like millets and make it a part of their daily diet, according to an official statement.





The minister highlighted that the Centre has announced the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore to fill the gaps in the farm sector. He said the Centre has launched special mission for oilseeds and oil palm cultivation from which the farmers in Telangana would greatly benefit as land here is suitable for cultivation of these crops. To encourage the next generation to invest in agriculture and to ensure profitable yields for the crops, Tomar said the Centre has enacted three new farm laws.





The government will spend Rs 6,850 crore to set up 10,000 new farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) and as a result lives of about 86 percent of farmers would be transformed, he added.