‘Back to the classroom’: Kerala Ministers to undergo three day training

Thiruvananthapuram :

A statement issued here by Vijayan said the classroom training would be held at the state-run Institute of Management in Government and classes will be handled by experts which includes former Cabinet Secretary K.M. Chandrasekhar, disaster management expert Murali Thumarakudi, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, former Infosys chief S.D.Shibhulal, gender expert Geetha Gopal among others.

All the ministers, barring three, are first timers, and nine of them are also first- time legislators.





Then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, in his second term (2011-16), took his entire cabinet for a day-long expert training programme on various aspects at the IIM Kozhikode.