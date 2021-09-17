I get Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube for lecture videos: Gadkari

New Delhi :

While reviewing the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) in Bharuch, Gadkari further said his ministry has started rating road construction contractors and consultants.





During COVID-19 times, Gadkari said he did two things.





''I became a chef and started cooking at home and giving lectures through video conference. I delivered more than 950 lectures online, including lectures to foreign universities students, which were uploaded on YouTube.





''Viewership of my YouTube channel increased and YouTube now pays me Rs 4 lakh per month as royalty,'' he said.





Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, said that in India, those who do good work, don't get appreciation.