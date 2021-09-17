Aim for next 5 years is to extend free medical services to 21 lakh more people in Himachal: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi :

"In six years, we provided six lakh people with the facility of free testing, treatment and medicines. Our aim for the next five years is to extend this facility to 21 lakh more people," Anurag Thakur told ANI.





Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Friday, Thakur and Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya flagged off 15 mobile medical units for Himachal Pradesh. "We started with three medical vans that tour 17 villages. Wishing Modiji health and long life, we are adding 15 more mobile units to the state," he added.





Thakur further said that all medical units are equipped with modern gadgets and will provide free treatment and medicines in villages.