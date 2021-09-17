No political motive, says Minister Sakkarapani

Coimbatore :

Speaking to reporters, after inaugurating a community baby shower event for pregnant women in Coimbatore, the Minister recalled the election promise of Chief Minister MK Stalin that all the corrupt AIADMK ministers will be taken to task once DMK comes to power. “Therefore, the government is only fulfilling that promise and there is no political motive behind the raids,” he said. As many as 2,400 pregnant women participated in the baby shower event held across the district.





Sakkarapani said that an officer in the rank of a Superintendent of Police will be appointed for Coimbatore to curb smuggling of rice. On COVID-19 crisis, the Minister said that restrictions will be eased further once the infections drop in Coimbatore. “The state government and Coimbatore district administration is completely prepared to tackle, even if there is an outbreak of a third wave,” he added.