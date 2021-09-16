Delhi reports a Covid death after 8 days, logs 28 fresh cases

New Delhi :

With the new cases and fatality, the case tally has gone up to 14,38,373, and the death toll to 25,084, according to the Delhi Health Department bulletin.





The number of active cases stand at 409, of which 110 are being treated in home isolation.





A total of 22 Covid patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,12,880, the bulletin said.





According to the bulletin, the city has reported slight surge in Covid infection rate which currently stands at 0.028 per cent, while the recovery rate continues to be at 98.22 per cent, and the death rate 1.74 per cent.





Delhi has a total 94 containment zones currently.





A total of 72,481 new tests - 49,734 RT-PCR and 22,747 Rapid Antigen - were conducted, taking the total to 2,67,47,181 so far.





A total of 1,37,846 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, including 83,096 first doses, and 54,750 second doses.