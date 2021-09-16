Thu, Sep 16, 2021

IAS officer's daughter falls to death in Kerala

Published: Sep 16,202104:57 PM by PTI

A 16-year-old girl, the daughter of senior bureaucrat Anand Singh, reportedly fell to death from a multi-storey apartment at Jawahar Nagar here, police said on Thursday.

Representative Image
Thiruvananthapuram:
Bhavya Singh fell down from the ninth floor of the flat, where she and her family were staying.

The fatal incident occurred this afternoon and though she was rushed to a private hospital, her life could not be saved, they added.

"Investigation is on and no other details are available right now," a police officer said.

Singh is currently working as the Public Works Department (PWD) secretary. 
