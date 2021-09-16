Work towards PM's vision to transform health system: Mandaviya to doctors

New Delhi :

He said that doctors are the crucial pillars of healthcare and form the foundation of the Central Government Hospitals.

"Hospitals and doctors are two sides of the same coin. One cannot function without the other. Doctors may not realise this because of their dedication and focus on their work. They enjoy tremendous respect in the society," said Mandaviya.

Mandaviya was speaking at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where he inaugurated a number of healthcare facilities like new oxygen PSA plant, makeshift Covid hospital, Child abuse care, and other patient-centric facilities. The third PM-CARES Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen Plant of capacity 1 MT and the new makeshift hospital facilities began at the hospital premises ahead of a possible outbreak of third Covid wave.

The Health Minister said, "Doctors' commitment in protecting us from Corona has vastly increased this respect. The Hospital should be a natural extension of this ethos."

Mandaviya also released a booklet 'Quality Ki Baat' on the occasion.

He also presented the hospital its entry level National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) accreditation certificate.

The Minister pointed out that there is room for improvement in easing the burden of patients and their relatives coming to the hospital. He linked it to the broader point of reforming the system to fulfil Prime Minister Modi's vision of New India.

Exhorting the hospital community to make it a model hospital for the whole country, he urged the doctors to defocus from the point of view of individuals and view the functioning of the entire hospital as a team so that the functioning can be made seamless.