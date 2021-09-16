Delhi: Rainfall this season so far highest since 1964, more in store

New Delhi :

Also, Delhi's September rainfall has breached the 400 mm mark. At 403 mm till Thursday afternoon, it is the highest precipitation in the month since 417.3 mm in September 1944. To put things into perspective, Delhi had received 404 mm rainfall in the entire 2019 monsoon period.





The figures are subject to change as more rainfall is predicted in the city during the day. Experts say that it could become the second-wettest monsoon ever in Delhi by the time it withdraws.





Normally, Delhi records 653.6 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season. Last year, the capital gauged 648.9mm of precipitation. Between June 1, when the monsoon season starts, and September 15, the city normally gets 614.3 mm of rainfall. The monsoon withdraws from Delhi by September 25.





According to the IMD, the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, has received 1159.4 mm of rainfall this season till Thursday afternoon. It had gauged 1,155.6 mm of rainfall in 1975 and 1190.9mm in 1964.





The all-time record is 1,420.3 mm rainfall in 1933. Earlier in the morning, the weather department issued an orange alert for moderate rain in Delhi during the day. Light rain is likely on Friday.





Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, said, "On and off rains will continue till September 23-24, which means Delhi may record its second-wettest monsoon ever by the time it withdraws."





This is only the third time in the last two decades that the monsoon rainfall in Delhi breached the 1000 mm mark. The city had recorded 1,031.5mm rainfall in the monsoon season in 2010. In 2003, the capital had gauged 1,050 mm of precipitation.





Delhi received 636 mm, 544 mm, 876 mm, 370.8 mm, and 505.5 mm during the monsoon season in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015, respectively.





It recorded 524.7 mm rainfall in 2016; 641.3 mm in 2017; 762.6 mm in 2018; 404.3 mm in 2019 and 576.5 mm in 2020, according to IMD data.





September, in particular, has been bountiful in Delhi. The city has recorded 403mm of rainfall this month till Thursday afternoon, which is the highest in 77 years, according to the IMD.





The city gauged 417.3mm of rainfall in September 1944, the highest in the 1901-2021 period.





The September rainfall this year has been in marked contrast to the last year when the city got a meager 20.9 mm precipitation in the month against the normal of 129.8 mm.





Delhi recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall on two consecutive days at the start of the month -- 112.1 mm on September 1 and 117.7 mm on September 2. On Saturday (September 11), it recorded 94.7 mm precipitation.