JEE-Main: Record 44 candidates score 100 percentile

New Delhi :

The first rank holders included Gaurab Das (Karnataka), Vaibhav Vishal (Bihar), Duggineni Venkata Paneesh (Andhra Pradesh), Siddhant Mukherjee, Anshul Verma and Mridul Agarwal (Rajasthan), Ruchir Bansal and Kavya Chopra (Delhi), Amaiya Singhal and Pal Agarwal (Uttar Pradesh), Komma Sharanya and Joysula Venkata Aditya (Telangana), Pasala Veera Siva, Karnam Lokesh and Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu, (Andhra Pradesh), Pulkit Goyal (Punjab) and Guramrit Singh (Chandigarh). Last year, 24 candidates had scored 100 percentile. On account of using unfair means, a total of 20 candidates have been debarred from appearing in future examinations for a period of three years. Their results have also been withheld. Starting this year, Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase was held in February and the second in March.





The ranks of the candidates have been released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made. NTA scores are normalised across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session.





“The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained,” a senior official said.





Ashwin Abraham from TN among national toppers





Ashwin Abraham from Tamil Nadu was one among the 44 in the country to have secured 100 percentile, a release stated. He is from Narayana School, Gopalapuram. Speaking to DT Next, Ashwin said, “I have been training hard for the past two years. My teachers encouraged me a lot which helped me achieve this feat.” The topper intends to pursue computer science engineering at IIT-Madras. The family, interestingly, had another reason to celebrate. The boy’s mother, Dr Soosan Jacob, Director and Chief at Dr Agarwal’s Refractive and Cornea Foundation, was one of the recipients of the Secretariat Award 2021 of the American Academy of ophthalmology. Meanwhile, another Tamil Nadu student, R Roshna, scored 99.99%.