Wed, Sep 15, 2021

Rape accused lands in Delhi Police net

Published: Sep 15,202106:43 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Delhi Police said on Wednesday that they have arrested a man who was wanted in a rape case besides being declared a proclaimed offender nearly two years back.

Representative Image
Representative Image
New Delhi:
During interrogation, it was disclosed that the 32-year-old rape accused, Rahul, had left his earlier accommodation in Ambika Vihar and started residing in a rented accommodation in Rama Garden in Delhi. The offender was arrested under Section 41.1(C) after the police received a tip-off that Rahul would come to the Khajuri Chowk in Bhajanpura for some personal work and if a raid is conducted on time, the offender can be apprehended.    

Acting on the tip-off, a team of Special Staff of Delhi Police arrested Rahul, who was also declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by a Delhi court in December 2019, from the PS Maurice Nagar area on Monday. He was later produced before the concerned court.   

The police's action came as a dedicated team of Special Staff has been set up on the directions of some senior officers to gather information regarding POs in Delhi and other areas of NCR.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations