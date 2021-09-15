Wed, Sep 15, 2021

PM Modi speaks to Australian counterpart ahead of Quad meeting

Published: Sep 15,202105:00 PM by PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Wednesday as the two leaders reviewed the rapid progress in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through the recent ''two-plus-two'' dialogue. They also exchanged views on regional developments and the forthcoming Quad meeting, Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
New Delhi:
"Was happy to speak with my friend @ScottMorrisonMP. We reviewed the rapid progress in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through the recent 2+2 Dialogue. We also exchanged perspectives on regional developments and the forthcoming Quad meeting," the prime minister tweeted. 


External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had held the ''two-plus-two'' talks here with their Australian counterparts Marise Payne and Peter Dutton on Saturday. 

Developments in Afghanistan, the COVID-19 pandemic and ways to expand cooperation for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific are set to be the central focus of the first in-person summit of the Quad in Washington next week that will be attended by Prime Minister Modi and other leaders of the four-nation grouping. 
