PM Modi speaks to Australian counterpart ahead of Quad meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Wednesday as the two leaders reviewed the rapid progress in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through the recent ''two-plus-two'' dialogue. They also exchanged views on regional developments and the forthcoming Quad meeting, Modi said.
Was happy to speak with my friend @ScottMorrisonMP. We reviewed the rapid progress in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through the recent 2+2 Dialogue. We also exchanged perspectives on regional developments and the forthcoming Quad meeting.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2021
Conversations