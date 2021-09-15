PM Modi speaks to Australian counterpart ahead of Quad meeting

New Delhi :

"Was happy to speak with my friend @ScottMorrisonMP. We reviewed the rapid progress in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through the recent 2+2 Dialogue. We also exchanged perspectives on regional developments and the forthcoming Quad meeting," the prime minister tweeted.





Was happy to speak with my friend @ScottMorrisonMP. We reviewed the rapid progress in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through the recent 2+2 Dialogue. We also exchanged perspectives on regional developments and the forthcoming Quad meeting. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2021





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had held the ''two-plus-two'' talks here with their Australian counterparts Marise Payne and Peter Dutton on Saturday.





Developments in Afghanistan, the COVID-19 pandemic and ways to expand cooperation for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific are set to be the central focus of the first in-person summit of the Quad in Washington next week that will be attended by Prime Minister Modi and other leaders of the four-nation grouping.