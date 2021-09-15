Quid pro quo case: Court rejects petition seeking cancellation of bail given to AP CM

Amaravati :

Earlier, rebel YSR Congress MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju filed a petition before the court seeking cancellation of bail given to Jagan alleging that he was not adhering to the bail conditions and accused him of directly and indirectly influencing the witnesses.





Subsequently, Raju filed another application seeking cancellation of bail to YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Vijaya Sai, accusing him of violating bail conditions.





According to the petitioner, Jagan was trying to drag the cases.





The CBI had filed 11 charge sheets against the YSR Congress President (Jagan) and others. While Jagan has been named as the prime accused, Vijay Sai is the second accused in the cases over the alleged quid pro quo deals.





The cases relate to investments made by several companies in Jagan's companies as quid pro quo for various favors, including land allotments, bestowed on them during the tenure of his father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy as the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh between 2004 and 2009.





Jagan, thus, amassed huge wealth misusing the office of his late father, the CBI alleged.





Several former ministers and bureaucrats are also accused in the case.





Currently, Jagan and Vijay Sai are out on bail. Jagan was released from the prison here on September 2013 after serving 15 months following his arrest in May 2012.





A close aide of Jagan, Vijay Sai, who had served as financial advisor for group companies of Jagan, and the first person to be arrested in the case in 2012 was accused by CBI of entering into a conspiracy with the CM and playing a vital role in soliciting investments in the form of bribes as a quid-pro-quo from some companies.





He was granted bail in October 2013.