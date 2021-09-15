Gadkari to review progress of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Gurgaon :

Gadkari was earlier scheduled to review the progress of the expressway project in April, but had postponed his visit due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Haryana.





The 1,250-km long expressway which will pass through Haryana (80km), Rajasthan (380km), Madhya Pradesh (120km), Gujarat (300km) and Maharashtra (370km), will cut the travel time from 24 to 13 hours between Delhi and Mumbai.





It is expected that the proposed 12-lane and 1,250-km long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will ease traffic pressure on other highways and bring down vehicular pollution in the national capital. Vehicles like buses and trucks can ply at 120 kilometre per hour.





The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 87,453 crore, including land acquisition cost of Rs 20,589 crore.





The toll collection on the expressway will be through radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, an initiative of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for implementing electronic toll collection across the national highways in India.