Pondy sees 124 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Puducherry :

The fresh cases were identified at the end of examination of 5,345 samples and they were spread over Puducherry 87, Karaikal 29, Mahe and Yanam regions four each.





Two more patients hailing from Puducherry succumbed to the viral infection, raising the toll to 1,825.





Director of the Department of Health G Sriramulu said there were 900 active cases of whom 170 patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals while the remaining 730 patients were in home isolation.





While 80 patients recovered and were discharged in the last twenty-four hours the overall recoveries were 1,22,338.





The Department of Health has tested so far 17.16 lakh samples and has found 14.56 lakh out of them to be negative.





The test positivity rate was 2.32 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 percent and 97.82 percent respectively.





The Director said the department has vaccinated 38,193 health care workers and 23,005 front line workers against the pandemic. He said 5.90 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with co morbidities have been inoculated so far. In all, 8.77 lakh people including those who received the second vaccination have been inoculated in the Union Territory so far.