Wed, Sep 15, 2021

Thane sees 197 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Published: Sep 15,202109:45 AM by PTI

Thane has logged 197 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,55,090, an official said on Wednesday.

Representative Image
Mumbai:
These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of three more people, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,354, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,173, while the death toll has reached 3,273, another official said.
