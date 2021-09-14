Kejriwal hands over Rs 10L to late Corona warrior's wife

New Delhi :

"Amit Singh Damia did continuous duty during Corona and served Covid patients with full dedication. I met his family today and handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh as financial aid. This is a small gesture of help from our side. We will always stand with the frontline workers. We are proud of Amit Singh's service and hope this financial aid helps his family by whose side we will always stand by," Kejriwal said after meeting Manmeet Alang, the late doctor's wife, who visited Kejriwal's residence accompanied by her mother and child.

Manmeet thanked the Chief Minister for the aid and said that the Delhi government stood by her in tough times for which she is deeply grateful.

It was on May 13 that Amit Singh, posted as senior resident at Swami Vivekananda Hospital, had a cardiac arrest while still on duty. He was rushed to a civil hospital in Haryana, where he passed away.

Last year in April, Kejriwal had announced financial assistance to the families of those health workers who died while handling Covid patients as a mark of 'respect to their service'. The announcement came days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had assured a special insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for the frontline workers.

On Monday, Delhi BJP had criticised Kejriwal for not keeping his words on financially assisting the families of deceased frontline workers.