India records 25,404 COVID-19 cases, 339 deaths

New Delhi :

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,43,213, with 339 fresh fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.





The tally of active cases has declined to 3,62,207, which comprises 1.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.58 per cent, the ministry said.





A reduction of 12,062 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.





Also, 14,30,891 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Monday, taking the total of such examinations to 54,44,44,967.





The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.78 per cent. This has been below three per cent for the last 15 days.





The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.07 per cent. The figure has been below three per cent for the last 81 days, according to the ministry.





The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,24,84,159, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.





The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 75.22 crore, according to the ministry.





India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one crore-mark on December 19.





The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.





The 339 new fatalities include 121 from Haryana, 99 from Kerala and 27 from Maharashtra.





Haryana's Director General of Health Services Veena Singh had said on Monday that the 121 deaths, which have been added to the daily bulletin, were under audit earlier.





A total of 4,43,213 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,38,169 from Maharashtra, 37,517 From Karnataka, 35,190 from Tamil Nadu, 25,083 from Delhi, 22,883 from Uttar Pradesh, 22,650 from Kerala and 18,587 from West Bengal.





The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.





"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.