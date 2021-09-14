Over 5 crore people of eligible population vaccinated in Rajasthan

Jaipur :

State Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma complimenting all medical and other personnel said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, after corona management, the State has set an example in vaccination too.





He said, "All personnel of the health department did the work diligently and this is the reason more than 5 crore population could be vaccinated in a very short span of time." Dr Sharma said that till Monday evening, out of the targeted population of 5,14,95,402 - the first dose has been administered to 3.73 crore people and the second dose to 1.27 crore people thus a total of 5,00,78,073 people have been inoculated with the corona vaccine.





The Health Minister said that although coronavirus infection has come down by administering one dose to half of the population, the danger of corona still persists. He said according to the experts, there is a need to maintain special vigilance looking at the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19. He called upon the people to make it a habit of wearing masks while going out, avoid going to crowded places, maintain social distance and wash hands frequently with soap to prevent COVID infection.