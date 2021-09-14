15 more polling stations in Tiruvarur

As many as 15 polling stations in Tiruvarur would be delimited based on the order of bifurcating the station which exceeds 1,500 voters, said Collector P Gayathri Krishnan on Monday.

File photo

Thiruvarur : Speaking among the representatives from various political parties during a meeting on the delimitation of polling stations, the District Collector said, the Election Commission has directed to split the polling stations which has more than 1,500 voters base on which as many as 15 polling stations would be added with the existing 1,168 station across the district. Accordingly, Nannilam constituency would have nine polling stations more while the Tiruvarur segment would have six stations, said the Collector.