Manipur is like Thanjai: La Ganesan

Manipur is naturally a beautiful state and the people there have immense interest over arts and culture and thus it feels like Thanjavur for me, said Manipur Governor La Ganesan on Monday.

Bishnupur : Governor Ganesan, who is a native of Thanjavur, visited his home town and paid a visit to his family temple at Swamimalai. He said, he had fulfilled his prayers by visiting Lord Muruga in the temple for giving him blessings in abundance. "The culture and heritage of Manipur makes me feel like at Thanjavur," he said and visited his family temple at Maharajapuram.