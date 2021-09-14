Former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes dead

Senior Congress leader, former Union Minister and a close aide of the Gandhi family, Oscar Fernandes breathed his last here on Monday.

Oscar Fernandes

Mangaluru : He was 80. Fernandes was undergoing treatment in the ICU of Yenepoya Hospital in the city since July after he suffered injuries in an accidental fall. He is survived by his wife Blossom Fernandes and two children. Oscar was born on March 27, 1941, to Roque Fernandes and Leonissa Fernandes, who was the first women’s bench magistrate of the undivided Dakshin Kannada district.