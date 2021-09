The World Health Organization’s approval for the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, is likely to come this month, official sources said Monday.

Representative image New Delhi : The WHO has so far approved COVID vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, US pharma majors Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, China’s Sinopharm and Oxford-AstraZeneca for emergency use. Covaxin is one of the six vaccines that have received emergency use authorisation. Related Tags : WHO | Covaxin