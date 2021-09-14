PM to lay foundation stone of university named after noted Jat figure in Aligarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, his office said.
New Delhi: This will be followed by an address, and he will also visit the exhibition models of the Aligarh node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and university, the PMO said. It said the university is being established by the state government in the memory and honour of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, a freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer. The university is being set up in an area spread over 92 acres in Lodha and Musepur Kareem Jarouli villages of Aligarh’s Kol tehsil. It will provide affiliation to 395 colleges of the Aligarh division, the PMO said. The government’s decision to set up university after the noted Jat figure is being politically seen as part of the ruling BJP’s bid to win over the community ahead of crucial Assembly polls in the state.
Conversations