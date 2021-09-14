BJP’s Priyanka, Left’s Srijib file nomination for Bhabanipur bypoll

BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal on Monday filed her nomination for the assembly bypoll to West Bengal’s Bhabanipur constituency, where she is up against TMC candidate and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Left Front candidate Srijib Biswas also submitted his papers on Monday the late date for filing nominations.

BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Kolkata : Bhabanipur will go to the polls on September 30 and results will be declared on October 3. The Congress decided against taking part in the by-election. Tibrewal, who is also a lawyer, filed her nomination at the Survey Building in Alipore. She was accompanied by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MP Arjun Singh, senior BJP leader Sishir Bajoria among other party members. Prior to filing her nomination, she offered prayers at the Golbari temple in Bhabanipur.