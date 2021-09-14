Delhi govt vs LG: SC to list plea challenging GNCTD Act

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list for hearing the Delhi government’s plea challenging the new law which allegedly gives more power to the Lieutenant Governor of the national capital.
New Delhi: “We will list it,” a bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said when senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, sought urgent hearing of the plea. “The Act (the Government of National Capital Territory (Amendment) Act 2021) is contrary to the constitution bench judgement of the Supreme Court and against Article 239AA (which deals with the status of Delhi) under the Constitution,” the senior lawyer said.
The amended Act has changed four provisions of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991. The plea has alleged that the amended law gives more power to the LG over the elected government.
SC collegium approves 3 names as
permanent judges of Gauhati HC
Meanwhile, the collegium has approved a proposal for appointment of three additional judges as permanent judges in the Gauhati High Court. Headed by CJI NV Ramana, the collegium approved the proposals at meeting held on September 9. The names approved are Justices Soumitra Saikia, Parthivjyoti Saikia and S Hukato Swu. Justices UU Lalit and AM Khanwilkar are part of 3-member collegium.
