Modi to lay foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh university in Aligarh

Lucknow :

The Prime Minister will also visit the exhibition models of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh.

The university is being established by the state government in the memory and honour of the great freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh.

The University will be set up in a total area of over 92 acres in the Lodha village and Musepur Kareem Jarouli village of Aligarh's Kol tehsil.

The university will provide affiliation to 395 colleges of the Aligarh Division.

In February 2018, the Prime Minister had announced the establishment of a Defence Industrial Corridor in the state during the inauguration of the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow.

A total of 6 nodes -- Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi and Lucknow -- have been planned in the Defence Industrial Corridor.

In the Aligarh Node, land allocation process has been completed and land has been allotted to 19 firms, who will invest Rs 1,245 crore in the node.

The Defence Industrial Corridor of Uttar Pradesh will help in making the country self-reliant in the field of defence production and promoting 'Make in India'.