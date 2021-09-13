Mooted after 26/11, NATGRID to finally see light of day soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is soon expected to launch the National Intelligence Grid or NATGRID that aims to provide a “cutting-edge technology to enhance India’s counter-terror capabilities”, official sources said.
New Delhi: They said the final “synchronisation and testing” of the ambitious electronic database, which was mooted after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, is being carried out so that it can go live.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently indicated that NATGRID, conceptualised as a seamless and secure database for information on terrorists, economic crimes and similar incidents, may finally see the light of day.
“Had corona (COVID-19) not been there, the Prime Minister would have dedicated NATGRID to the country. I am hopeful that the Prime Minister will dedicate NATGRID to the country in some time,” Shah said during the 51st Foundation Day event of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) here on September 4.
The NATGRID has been envisaged as a robust mechanism to track suspects and prevent terrorist attacks with real-time data and access to classified information like immigration, banking, individual taxpayers, air and train travels. The 26/11 terrorist seige in Mumbai back in 2008 exposed the deficiency that security agencies had no mechanism to look for vital information on a real-time basis. Prominent agencies of country have been authorised to access NATGRID database.
