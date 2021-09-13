Zydus Cadila to seek nod for two-dose regimen of its approved vaccine in India

Considering the burden on healthcare and the expense of buying three doses, Zydus Cadila is planning to seek approval for the two-dose regimen of its needle-free COVID-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D, days after the vaccine was approved by India’s drugs regulator for emergency use in India on August 20.

New Delhi : The trials for the two-dose regimen are underway. 2mg of the vaccine has been prescribed in each dose of the present-day three-dose vaccine i.e. total of 6 mg. The company is now evaluating a 2 dose regime with 3mg in each dose. The vaccine is said to be pathbreaking as it is for the first time that a technologically advanced vaccine has been successfully developed on the Plasmid DNA platform for human use.