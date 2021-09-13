Jayant Sinha accuses Hemant Soren govt in Jharkhand of ‘inefficiency’

Former Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha expressed anguish over the delay in construction of the proposed airport at Dhalbhumgarh in East Singhbhum district and accused the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand of “inefficiency”.

Jamshedpur : During his day-long visit here on Saturday, the former Union minister of state said the proposed airport in Dhalbhumgarh, about 70 km from here, is important in view of industries and employment opportunities but Hemant Soren was more concerned about “Namaz” over construction of airport, a BJP release said. Sinha, along with former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Jamshedpur MP, Bidyut Baran Mahato had laid the foundation of the airport in January 2019. The Union government had even allocated Rs 100 crore under “Udaan” scheme for the airport.