3 youths arrested for assaulting Dalit woman over drinking water issue

Chamarajnagar District :

The arrested youths were identified as Sachin, Swamy and Manu, all residents of Kilagere village.





According to the police, the accused got into a quarrel with Tejashwini, the Dalit woman, after which they assaulted her, passed vulgar comments and also threatened her.





The victim lodged a complaint on Saturday.





The police booked the case under the SC-ST Prevention of Atrocities Act have arrested the accused persons.





According to police, Tejashwini had questioned the waterman and member of a gram panchayat on not supplying the water to the locality for many days.





Following this, she was attacked by the accused persons.