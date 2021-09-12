Sun, Sep 12, 2021

3 youths arrested for assaulting Dalit woman over drinking water issue

Published: Sep 12,202112:47 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Three youths have been arrested on charges of assaulting and passing vulgar comments on a Dalit women over the issue of drinking water in a village in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district, police sources said on Sunday.

Representative image.
Representative image.
Chamarajnagar District:
The arrested youths were identified as Sachin, Swamy and Manu, all residents of Kilagere village. 

According to the police, the accused got into a quarrel with Tejashwini, the Dalit woman, after which they assaulted her, passed vulgar comments and also threatened her. 

The victim lodged a complaint on Saturday. 

The police booked the case under the SC-ST Prevention of Atrocities Act have arrested the accused persons. 

According to police, Tejashwini had questioned the waterman and member of a gram panchayat on not supplying the water to the locality for many days. 

Following this, she was attacked by the accused persons.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations