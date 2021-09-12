3 youths arrested for assaulting Dalit woman over drinking water issue

Three youths have been arrested on charges of assaulting and passing vulgar comments on a Dalit women over the issue of drinking water in a village in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district, police sources said on Sunday.
Chamarajnagar District:
The arrested youths were identified as Sachin, Swamy and Manu, all residents of Kilagere village.
According to the police, the accused got into a quarrel with Tejashwini, the Dalit woman, after which they assaulted her, passed vulgar comments and also threatened her.
The victim lodged a complaint on Saturday.
The police booked the case under the SC-ST Prevention of Atrocities Act have arrested the accused persons.
According to police, Tejashwini had questioned the waterman and member of a gram panchayat on not supplying the water to the locality for many days.
Following this, she was attacked by the accused persons.
