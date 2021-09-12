CJI: Courts operate from dilapidated structures

Courts in India still operate from “dilapidated structures, without proper facilities” as good infrastructure for judiciary has been neglected after the British left, rued Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Saturday.
Allahabad:
To address this issue, he championed the cause for setting up of National Judicial Infrastructure Corporation (NJIC).
”Courts in India still operate from dilapidated structures, without proper facilities. We neglected and failed to focus on providing good infrastructure for courts in India after the British left,” Justice Ramana said.
