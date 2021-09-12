Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigns

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday resigned from the post, his sudden announcement coming over a year before the state goes to polls.
Ahmedabad:
It is not clear what prompted the development in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state where elections to the 182-member Assembly are due in December 2022. Rupani (65), the fourth CM to demit office in BJP-ruled states during the pandemic, was sworn in on 2017. Party sources said the issue of Rupani’s successor will be discussed in the legislature party meeting likely to be held on Sunday.
