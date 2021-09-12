‘Pilot’s negligence caused Kozhikode plane crash’

The pilot’s non-adherence to the standard operating procedure is the probable cause of the Air India Express plane crash at the Kozhikode airport last year but the role of the systemic failures as a contributory factor cannot be overlooked in the accident, according to the AAIB probe report.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released the report on Saturday. The report, released a little over a year after the deadly crash of the Air India Express plane, said the "probable cause of the accident was the non adherence to SOP by the PF (Pilot Flying)".