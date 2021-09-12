PM announces Chair at BHU in honour of Mahakavi Bharathi

New Delhi :

Modi made the announcement on the 100th death anniversary of Subramania Bharathi, while inaugurating Ahmedabad-based Sardardham Bhavan via video conferencing “Today, September 11, is another big occasion. Today is the 100th death anniversary of India’s great scholar, philosopher and freedom fighter ‘Subramania Bharathi’ ji. The vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat that Sardar Saheb used to carry, the same philosophy has been shining with full divinity in the Tamil writings of Mahakavi Bharathi,” Modi said on the occasion.





In a twitter post, he said, “On his 100th Punya Tithi, paying homage to the remarkable Subramania Bharathi. We recall his rich scholarship, multi-faceted contributions to our nation, noble ideals on social justice and women empowerment”.





In another tweet, the Prime Minister said, “India is proud to be home to the world’s oldest language, Tamil.” Modi also posted a speech he had given on Bharathi in December 2020. The PM said the chair would inspire students and research fellows to work towards making the grand India that Bharathi dreamt of. “Subramania Bharathi also put special emphasis on the country’s unity, and his ideals are an integral part of Indian philosophy,” Modi said. The announcement came a day after Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the poet’s death anniversary on September 11 will be observed as ‘Mahakavi’ Day.





The great Tamil poet fondly called Mahakavi (great poet) has a connection with Varanasi. He had obtained his early education from the city.