Chair to be set up at BHU honouring Tamil poet Subramaniam Bharti: PM

New Delhi :

Modi made the remarks during a virtual address at the inauguration of the Sardardham in Ahmedabad.





"This day is a big occasion. Today is also the hundredth birth anniversary of India's great scholar, visionary and freedom fighter Subramaniam Bharti. Just like Sardar Vallabh Patel, who moved forward with a vision of a unified Bharat - Great Bharat, the same can be observed in the literary works of the great Tamil poet.





"On this occasion I make an announcement that a special chair will be set up honouring the Tamil poet Subramaniam Bharti at the BHU. The chair will be set up for Tamil studies in the faculty of Arts.





"Under the able leadership of Sardar Patel, farmers, soldiers and even the poor stood up against the British Empire, forcing them to stoop during the Kheda agitation. The same inspiration and energy is inspiring through the skyhigh 'Statue of Unity' of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Gandhiji's freedom struggle which began at Dandi, still is the symbol of unified efforts for countries Freedom," added the Prime Minister.





Addressing the Patidar community, a major and influential chunk of Gujarat population, Modi said: "The Patidar community is known to give a unique identity to the profession wherever they go. This skill is not only recognised in Gujarat and India but globally as well."