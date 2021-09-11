CoWIN launches new API on vax status

CoWIN has developed a new API called ‘Know Your Customer’s/Client’s Vaccination Status’, or KYC-VS, which will enable a verifying entity to know whether a person has been vaccinated against coronavirus or not, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

New Delhi : To provide proof of vaccination for each of these individuals, CoWIN is already issuing a digitally verifiable certificate. This certificate can be saved on a digital device (smartphone, tablet, laptop etc), or stored in Digi Locker from where it can be digitally shared as and when required as proof of vaccination, the ministry said in a statement.



Similarly, at entry points where such certificate is required (e.g., in malls, office complexes, public events etc), it may be shown in both digital and physical forms.



However, there may be instances where an entity does not need to see the certificate in full and would just need to know whether an individual has been vaccinated or not, the ministry said.



An enterprise/employer may like to know the vaccination status of its employees to resume functions in offices, workplaces etc, it added.