Rainfall recorded in August lowest in 19 years, with 24 pc deficiency: IMD

Rainfall in August, which recorded 24 percent deficiency, was lowest in 19 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.
New Delhi: Two major spells of weak monsoon prevailed over the country -- from August 9-16 and August 23-27 -- when northwest, central and adjoining peninsular and west coast of India had subdued rainfall activities. “During August 2021, rainfall over the country as a whole was below Long Period Average (LPA) by minus 24 percent. It is also lowest August rainfall in last 19 years, since 2002,” the IMD said. The Southwest Monsoon season officially commences from June 1 and lasts till September 30. The month of June recorded 10 percent more rainfall, but both July and August clocked deficiency of seven and 24 percent respectively. The country received 24 percent less than normal rainfall in August. Of the four meteorological divisions of the IMD, the central India division received 39 percent less. The division consists of a large swathe of area from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, MP, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.
Conversations