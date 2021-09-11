Mutation entry does not create right in favour of individual title or interest: SC

Mutation entry does not confer any property “right, title or interest” in favour of an individual and is only for the fiscal purpose, the Supreme Court has said. Mutation of a property is the transfer or change of title entry in revenue records of the local municipal corporation.
New Delhi: A bench comprising Justices M R Shah and Aniruddha Bose said it cannot be disputed that the right on the basis of the will can be claimed only after the death of the executant of the will. “As per the settled proposition of law, mutation entry does not confer any right, title or interest in favour of the person and the mutation entry in the revenue record is only for the fiscal purpose,” the bench said. The apex court said that if there is any dispute with respect to the title and more particularly when the mutation entry is sought to be made on the basis of the will, the party who is claiming title/right has to approach the appropriate court.
Conversations