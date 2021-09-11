HC grants time to Delhi govt to decide on CM’s promise to pay rent to poor

The Delhi High Court Friday granted two weeks to Delhi government to decide on implementing Chief Minister Kejriwal’s announcement that if a poor tenant was unable to pay rent during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state would pay it.
New Delhi: Delhi government’s counsel Gautam Narayan told Justice Rekha Palli, who was hearing a plea alleging wilful disobedience of the court’s order directing a decision to be taken in six weeks, that “the matter was under consideration” and sought two weeks to arrive at a conclusion. On July 22, the court had ruled that a CM’s promise to citizens was enforceable and directed the AAP government to decide within six weeks on Kejriwal’s announcement that the state would pay rent on behalf of a poor tenant who are unable to do so on account of COVID-19. The petitioners, who claimed to be daily wagers and workers and sought to enforce the promise made by Kejriwal on during a press conference on March 29 last year, stated in their application that the failure of the authorities in taking a decision in terms of the order impinged upon their right to shelter.
