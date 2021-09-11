Delhi HC seeks CBI reply on bail plea of Deshmukh’s lawyer in corruption case

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought CBI’s reply on bail application of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s lawyer Anand Daga in connection with a corruption case.
New Delhi: Justice Yogesh Khanna issued notice on the plea and listed it for further hearing on September 27. Daga was arrested for allegedly trying to subvert the Bombay High Court-directed preliminary enquiry against Deshmukh. Lawyer Tanveer Ahmed Mir appeared for Daga before the high court. On September 8, a Special CBI court in New Delhi had rejected Daga’s bail application, saying that the investigation was still inconclusive and recoveries made during investigation connected him with alleged offence. . “Considering the entire gamut of facts and circumstances, the accused does not deserve to be considered for bail at this stage,” the judge said.
