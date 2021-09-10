Nearly 73 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far, says Union Health Ministry

New Delhi :

According to a provisional report, more than 56 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Friday.





The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night, the ministry said.





The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the health ministry said.