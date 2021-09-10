Fri, Sep 10, 2021

PM lauds Goa as 1st dose of Covid vaccine administered to entire eligible population in state

Published: Sep 10,202109:05 PM by PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed Goa''s great effort as the first dose of Covid vaccine had been administered to the entire eligible population in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
New Delhi:
Tagging a tweet by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant congratulating doctors, nurses and healthcare workers for administering the first dose of Covid vaccines to 100 per cent eligible population in the state, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Well done Goa! Great effort, powered by a collective spirit and the prowess of our doctors as well as innovators." 

Sawant thanked the people of Goa for their support in making the vaccination drive a huge success. 

"On behalf of people of Goa, I thank the Union government led by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for providing free vaccination to all persons above 18, and a seamless supply of doses to fight this pandemic," the Goa chief minister said in another tweet. 


"We shall continue to march ahead with same energy to ensure that we also complete the second dose," he said.
