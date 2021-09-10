PM lauds Goa as 1st dose of Covid vaccine administered to entire eligible population in state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed Goa''s great effort as the first dose of Covid vaccine had been administered to the entire eligible population in the state.
Well done Goa! Great effort, powered by a collective spirit and the prowess of our doctors as well as innovators. https://t.co/Kp7tvOwBj6— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2021
I congratulate our Doctors, Nurses and Healthcare Workers for administering the first dose of #COVID19 vaccines to 100% eligible population in Goa. I thank the people of Goa for their support in making this drive a huge success. pic.twitter.com/fsuX7vWmDS— Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) September 10, 2021
