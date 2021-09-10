Cong not to nominate member in proposed inquiry panel on oppn ruckus in RS

New Delhi :

In the details, he said, "Constituting an inquiry committee on the August incident seems to be designed to intimidate MPs into silence, it will not only suppress the voices of the peoples' representatives, but will deliberately brush aside all those who are uncomfortable with the government.

"I am, therefore, unequivocally against constituting an inquiry and the question of our party nominating a member does not arise."

He said he was replying to the September 4 telephonic conversation with the chairman of the House.

He said, "Parliament has a history of similar protests, many initiated by the ruling dispensation when it was in opposition."

During the said incident on August 10, some MPs from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) climbed the reporters' table in front of the Chair during a discussion on agriculture issues in the Rajya Sabha.

The opposition MPs raised slogans and said that the relevant notices had not been taken care of. They accused the government of 'hiding' and avoiding discussion on the farmers' agitation.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu broke down when he spoke about the incident the next day. Naidu had condemned the act of the members and said that there are means and ways to raise voices but this was not the way and it was not permissible in the democracy and he said he could not sleep in the night.

Naidu said, the Chair and the area around the parliamentary reporters and Secretary General chair is considered Sanctum sanctorum of the House and "all sacredness of this House was destroyed... when some members sat on the tables and some climbed on the tables in the House."