Aussie FM Payne, Def Min Dutton to begin India visit from today

New Delhi

It said the ministerial dialogue on September 11 will cover a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. People familiar with preparations for the dialogue said two sides are expected to focus extensively on further ramping up overall defence and security ties and boost strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation. “The 2+2 ministerial dialogue is being held pursuant to elevation of India-Australia bilateral relations to comprehensive strategic partnership during the India-Australia virtual summit on June 4, 2020,” MEA said.